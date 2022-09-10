Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae to BLACKPINK's Jennie, South Korean Stars Who Will Soon Make Hollywood Debut

South Korean music and dramas have now become a force to be reckoned with. Be it K-pop idols or K-drama actors, many in the entertainment field have become global phenomena. Meanwhile, stars like Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar and became intentionally recognised for Minari, have paved the way for their representation on global platforms. Now, many are aiming at following in her footsteps. Here, we have curated a few South Korean stars who will soon make their debut in Hollywood.

Lee Jung-Jae

Actor Lee Jung Jae, who became a global name for his stint in Lee Jung-Jae has bagged the male lead in the mystery-thriller, the Acolyte. This Disney + Star Wars series is aiming to take audiences into the shadowy secrets and the Dark realm of the Hugh Republic era. As per Deadline, Amandla Steinberg will play the other lead in the series.

Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joon is all set to make his Hollywood debut in the upcoming superhero film, The Marvels. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie is intended to be the sequel to Captain Marvel. Featuring Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim superhero, once again, this film will bring back Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. Further details regarding Park Seo Joon’s character remain undisclosed, however, he is likely to play a younger superhero in the film. Park Seo Joon became a household name in South Korea for his stints in popular K-dramas including Fight For My Way, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

BLACKPINK’s Jennie will make her Hollywood debut alongside Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd in the upcoming television series The Idol. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, The Idol focuses on the life of a young artist whose complicated relationship with an enigmatic LA club owner, a leader of a modern-day cult, gives rise to unsolvable troubles.

Cha Eun-Woo

ASTRO’s idol Cha Eun-Woo will make his debut in Hollywood in a project titled K-Pop: Lost in America. The singer has already appeared in multiple South Korean films and dramas including My Brilliant Life, True Beauty, Island, and more.

