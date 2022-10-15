Sreejita De Says Shalin Bhanot is Fake, Gori Nagori is Toxic After Her Eviction From Bigg Boss | Exclusive

This week’s special guest at Bigg Buzz was Sreejita De. The actor came straight to the show hosted by Krushna Abhishek after her exit from the Bigg Boss house as she became the first contestant to get eliminated in this season. While she couldn’t open up much on the show, she surely spilt a lot of gossip from inside the house. On being asked which contestant she would never want to meet outside the house, she revealed that it would be television actor Shalin Bhanot and Haryanvi singer Gori Nagori.

Elaborating on the same, she said, “I think Shalin is very fake and he’s always acting on the show, he’s not being true to himself. He has a lot of unnecessary attitude problems and a superiority complex. He’s like a bubble that always stays up and never comes to the ground.” The Miley Jab Hum Tum and Uttaran actor further added, “As for Gori, she is very toxic and I do not share a healthy equation with her so I would not want to stay around such people.”

Bigg Buzz revolves around a crazy Big Boss fan family, who interact and play games with evicted Bigg Boss contestants, giving the audience unfiltered opinions and an exclusive scoop of Bigg Boss with some extra masala for the viewers.

For the unversed, a major fight broke out between Sreejita and Gori on Tuesday. It all started after the actor asked the latter not to use a kitchen towel while she was cooking. However, a petty issue soon turned into a heated argument with actor Sumbul Touqeer and rapper MC Stan also jumping in between. During the fight, Sreejita went on to question Gori’s upbringing and even called her ‘standard less’.

A day after, Sreejita’s fiance Michael reacted to the entire fight and issued a statement. He has said that even though the situation could have been handled better, Sreejita only reacted to what was happening in the house. “We admit that Sreejita De could have handled yesterday‘s incident better. However, it is vital to note that things got out of proposition as many housemates immediately jumped in, pushing the fight further unnecessarily. Singling out Sreejita De as the only one responsible and to blame afterwards is ‘NOT RIGHT’,” he said.

