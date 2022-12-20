Sreeleela Attends The Aahwanam Resort Gandipet Puja Ceremony

Vajra Group recently hosted a puja ceremony for their new property, the Aahwanam brand in Gandipet. The ceremony was graced by Dhamaka actress Sreeleela as the chief guest. Apart from her, Guest of Honor K Amarendra Reddy Counsellor was also present at the event.

Aahwanam is composed of a massive lawn, a transparent AC hall, a pool, a mini lawn, and a resort with 50 rooms. It is located 10 mins away from Gachibowli, the financial district of Hyderabad. This place is the hub of offices, residential areas/gated communities.

The area is very beautiful, surrounded by boulders on one side, a lake on another, and farms on the rest. So this is definitely going to be a perfect escape from the city hustle but also not too away from it! This will be a great place to host small events like birthday parties to bigger events like movie release functions and concerts.

For the past 15 years, the Vajra Group has been successfully run by managing director, Mr Tadaka Arun Kumar.

The goal of Aahwanam is to expand its footprint throughout the city, this is its second property in Gandipet on Khanapur road. This is the first of its kind transparent AC hall extended in an area of 24,000 sqft suitable for marriages, launch events, and other social and corporate functions.

Now, talking about Sreeleela she will recently be seen on the big screens alongside Ravi Teja. The actress will be seen in the upcoming action comedy film Dhamaka. The film is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad, under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. The major portion of the film is shot in Hyderabad and Spain and it is all set to hit the theatres on December 23.

