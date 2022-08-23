Sreeleela, In A Red Ethnic Outfit, Is The “Prettiest”

Sreeleela is one of the most stylish actresses in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. She makes headlines quite often with her distinct sartorial choices. Recently, the actress took social media by storm with her latest ethnic photos. In the pictures, the Kiss star is rocking a sequinned V-neck red blouse paired with a matching organza dupatta.

Sreeleela has accessorised her look with statement earrings and a matching ring. She has rounded off her look with a bindi. In terms of her makeup, the 21-year-old actress opted for a dewy look, which was complemented by a mid-parted hairdo. Sharing the photos on her Instagram, she asked her fans, “Which smile did you like the most? 1 2 or 3?”

Soon after her Instagram post surfaced online, fans flooded its comment section with red-heart emojis. While one user called her “prettiest,” another expressed, “Did I just see an Angel from heaven?”

Check out Sreeleela’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram



A few days ago, the actress shared yet another set of photos that were quick to go viral on the Internet. In the pictures, she was seen donning a black shimmery off-shoulder gown. Sharing the photo on Instagram she wrote, “Staring at you caring a part of me.”

One of the users commented on her post writing, “Very nice picture mam.” While another called them “Heart-touching pics.”

View this post on Instagram



On the work front, Sreeleela made her acting debut in 2019 with the Kannada language romantic comedy film Kiss, directed by A.P Arjun and produced by V. Ravi Kumar. For this, she won the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut Kannada. Later, she acted in various popular movies like Bharaate, Pelli SandaD and By Two Love, among others.

Currently, Sreeleela is busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu action film, Dhamaka, alongside Ravi Teja. The movie has been written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. It is jointly produced by Abhishek Aggarwal and T G Vishwa Prasad under the banners People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. Furthermore, Karthik Ghattamaneni has been roped in to handle the cinematography of the film. Dhamaka is slated to release this year.

