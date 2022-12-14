Sreeleela Makes Casual Look Chic In Her Latest Photo; Check It Out

Sreeleela, who is known for working predominantly in the Kannada and Tamil film industries, has yet again taken social media by storm. The actress is quite famous for her bewitching fashion sense and glamorous personality. She recently dropped a picture that garnered attention from her fans.

Sreeleela’s penchant for stunning ensembles, whether it is ethnic or casual outfits, is no secret. The actress captioned her post, “Been a while, what’s up?” In the photo, she can be seen donning casual attire. She wore a stylish top, which she teamed up with her tight-fitted blue jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

The actress prefers a minimalist makeup look. This time she chooses a side-parted hairstyle. Sreeleela undeniably looks magnificent, no matter what she wears. She made her fans spellbound with her look and left the netizens in awe of her beauty.

Several fans rushed to the comment section to praise her looks. One social media user commented, “Two days to go for #dhamaka’s trailer!!! How excited are you?”. Another user commented, “It’s very hard to tell the limit to your beauty”. One fan also wrote, “You know how to slay even in casuals”.

Sreeleela made her debut in the Kannada industry in 2019 with ‘Kiss’, for which she was also honoured with Best Female Debut – Kannada at the SIIMA Awards. Next, she was seen in Bharaate. In 2021, the actress made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Pelli SandaD.

Now, the actress has been roped in for the upcoming action entertainer Dhamaka. The film is slated to be released on December 23. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the film will feature Sreeleela opposite Ravi Teja. The film will also feature Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani and Ali.

Read all the Latest Movies News here