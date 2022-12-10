Sreeleela To Join Sets Of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer NBK 108 Soon

Actress Sreeleela may not have a large number of movies to her credit, but she has won a million hearts with her acting prowess in films like PellisandaD and James. She is currently all pumped up for her much-talked about project NBK 108. The film, starring stalwart Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role, went on floors on December 8 with a puja muhurat. There are reports that Sreeleela will join the cast on the sets in a few days. The actress will essay the role of Nandamuri’s daughter in NBK 108, touted to be a commercial entertainer. NBK 108 is backed by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, under the Shine Screens banner.

Apart from this project, Sreeleela will also play the female lead in Trinadha Rao Nakkina directed Dhamaka. Recently, the track Dandakadiyal from the film was released. Bheems Ceciroleo, Sahithi Chaganti and Mangli have rendered this fun-filled number. Apart from the vocals, Bheems has also scored the vibrant composition of this number, which strikes a chord with the audience.

The foot-tapping number was loved by the audience and many termed it a crowd-puller. Fans also appreciated how Ravi Teja and Sreeleela flaunted some electrifying moves, choreographed by Sekhar VJ, Jani Master and Yash. The song has garnered more than 37 lakh views and is trending big time on Youtube.

Sreeleela is every bit excited to essay the female lead in this movie. Speaking about it in an interview she said: “The film is the best platform for the humorous angle in me. I have worked hard on comic quotient to get into the groove.”

The By Two Love actress added that it is extremely difficult for actresses to get important roles like Pavani (Sree’s name in Dhamaka). She appreciated Ravi Teja’s comic timing and feels lucky to work alongside him in her career. Backed by Abhishek Aggarwal Arts and People Media factory, Dhamaka will release on December 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News here