Sreeleela To Play Female Lead in BoyapatiRAPO; All You Need to Know

Srinivasaa Silver Screen, the production house of Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film, has announced the name of the lead actress for the venture. As reported, the makers of the film, tentatively titled BoyapatiRapo, have roped in Sreeleela to play the female lead opposite the Telugu star in the film.

Srinivasaa Silver Screen shared a poster of the actress and alongside it wrote, “Delighted to Welcome Onboard the Most Beautiful and Talented Actress

@sreeleela14 for #BoyapatiRAPO.”

Sreeleela predominantly works in Kannada and Telugu films. She made her debut with Kiss (2019) for which she even bagged Best Female Debut – Kannada at the SIIMA Awards. The young actress also has films like Bharaate (2019), Pelli SandaD (2021), and By Two Love (2022), among others to her credit.

Sources close to the film’s unit have revealed that the story of Ram Pothineni-starrer is loaded with mass elements. It has been announced to be made on a huge budget and Pavan Kumar will be presenting the film.

Top showsha video

The film will mark the first collaboration of Ram Pothineni and Boyapati. It was launched in June this year and is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chhitturi.

In another Tweet, the makers also announced that national Award winner Thaman will be composing the music for the film.

Calling the music director “The Master of Chartbusters”, the production house welcomed the “Sensational Musician and dear @Musicthaman” onboard “for #BoyapatiRAPO” and wrote, “We are so happy to have you as a part of our team.”

The Master of Chartbusters 🎹🎶 Welcoming the Sensational Musician and dear @Musicthaman Onboard for #BoyapatiRAPO 🥁🔥 We are so happy to have you as a part of our team ❤️@ramsayz #BoyapatiSreenu @sreeleela14 @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl pic.twitter.com/E57iMyDBxi — Srinivasaa Silver Screen (@SS_Screens) October 5, 2022

Ram Pothineni was last seen in Lingusamy’s The Warriorr. Just like the actor’s previous film, his upcoming one with Boyapati is also expected to be released in five languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here