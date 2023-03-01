Actress Sreeleela is currently at the pinnacle of her acting career with some much-anticipated films in her kitty like SSMB 28, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and others. The diva has made it clear with her acting prowess that she is here to stay in the entertainment industry. From the sets of SSMB 28, Sreeleela also found time to treat fans to some of her pictures on Instagram which instantly grabbed eyeballs. Decked up in a red dress, she looks every bit beautiful amidst the scenic background of a village. In an equally moving gesture, she also visited a temple and fed the calves living there with grass. She lovingly patted them as well. The diva found bliss in doing these things and wrote in the caption, “Found a minute to slow down and enjoy the little things in life. Pretty candid sorry about the poor quality ”.

Followers were left floored by the level of simplicity depicted by the actress even reaching the zenith of her career. A follower wrote that he is reminded of a quote after watching her posts and stories on Instagram. This quote says that however high you reach in your life, you should not forget where you started. The follower applauded the fact that Sreeleela is still connected to her roots despite accomplishing a lot in her career. Other fans praised her in this picture and are now waiting for SSMB 28 with much hope. They feel that Sreeleela is again going to carve a niche amongst the audience by her acting opposite stalwart Mahesh Babu in SSMB 28.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

For those who don’t know, Sreeleela will play the second female lead apart from actress Pooja Hegde in SSMB 28. SSMB 28 had gone on floors a few months ago but it was repeatedly postponed by Mahesh Babu because of various reasons. However, now the shooting has commenced and fans can’t wait any longer to see their favourite diva play Mahesh’s love interest. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, SSMB 28 will be released on October 18. Initially, it was postponed from April 28 to August 11.

