Popular Kannada actress Sreeleela remains quite active on her social media. She often posts pictures and videos that go viral. Her glamorous personality and sartorial choices often win the hearts of the audience. Recently, her pictures from February last year are doing rounds on the Internet. In the photos, the actress can be seen posing with her mother.

While sharing the photos online, the actress wrote, “You and I together can fight all odds forever. I love Amma. Happiest birthday!”. In the viral pictures, the actress can be seen embracing her mother with warm hugs and kisses. Meanwhile, her mother is seen striking a smiling pose as she looks at the camera. In one of the pictures, both can be seen holding hands while looking at the camera.

Since being posted, the pictures have accumulated more than 1.8 lakh likes. Even several social media users have rushed to the comment section to praise the mother-daughter bond. One user wrote, “I think you are mom’s girl”. Another user commented, “Lovely picture”. One social media user also commented, “You look the same as your mother”.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a warm woollen sweatshirt while her mother draped herself in a traditional saree. For the makeup, Sreeleela opts for a no-makeup look and kept her tresses open. This is not the first time, the actress often posts pictures which became viral on the Internet.

On the work front, Sreeleela is known for films, including Dhamaka, Bharaatee and PellisandaD. The actress made her debut with the 2019 movie Kiss. Sreeleela was also seen in the 2022 Kannada romantic comedy film By Two Love. Besides this, she has a few films, including SSMB 28, Anaganaga Oka Raju, Untitled Vaisshnav Tej movie PVT04, NBK 108 and Nithiin32 lined up.

