Sreemukhi Looks Ethereal In Her Pastel Colour Palette; Check Pics

Fans describe Sreemukhi, better known as Ramulamma due to her screen name as the host of the TV show Pataas, as cute, bubbly and entertaining. She has constantly reinvented herself and has already proven her worth in the Telugu film industry.

Sreemukhi rose to prominence after finishing second in Bigg Boss 3 Telugu season. Aside from her talent, the anchor-turned-actor has a great sense of style and she never fails to impress her audience with her ultra-glam ensembles. Recently, she posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram where she looked ethereal in her pastel colour palette.

She was seen in a powder blue floral printed saree and a baby pink collared blouse. The blouse was making the whole outfit stand out as it had beautiful puffed sleeves as well. For jewellery, she added statement pearl earrings and a golden bracelet with some rings.

For makeup, the actress went with her subtle signature look that had sharp brows and thick-winged eyeliner with nude lipstick and a bindi. She looks like a breath of fresh air in this look.

Recently, she recreated one of our favourite Bhansali characters, Gangubai from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The internet is going gaga over her recreation as she aced the entire look like a pro. She wore a plain white saree and dark glasses, just like Gangu. Her flower-adorned hair band and jewellery complemented her demeanour. In the right hand, the silver necklace spells magic. She captioned these photos, “Gangubai is an Emotion". And we can’t agree more!

Sreemukhi previously hosted Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: The Singing Superstar before doing the same for dance IKON. The first episode of the reality dancing competition aired on Gemini tv on September 11. Sreemukhi’s comic timing never fails to captivate viewers on the show, and her amusing social media posts keep her fans entertained as well.

