Sreenu Vaitla And Gopichand’s Next Hits Roadblock As Financers Back Out

Sreenu Vaitla has proved his mettle as a director with films like Dookudu, Ready, Nee Kosam and others. Sreenu catapulted to fame with the film Anandam starring actors Jai Akash, Rekha Vedavyas and others in important roles. He is now ready to churn out another movie with actor Gopichand and writer Gopimohan.

“On this Auspicious Day, I am extremely happy to announce my next.. with @YoursGopichand !! Also, I am very happy to be associated with my long-time friend and writer @Gopimohan. Other details will be announced soon. Thank you all for your love and need your blessings,” Sreenu wrote on Twitter.

According to reports, Gopichand has loved the script, which is touted to be a comedy action entertainer. Gopimohan has worked with Sreenu on many hit films like Dookudu, Ready, Venky and others. As stated in reports, this untitled film is expected to hit screens next year.

However, according to reports, this project is facing difficulties even before it goes on floors. It is because no producer wants to risk their money by funding a Sreenu and Gopichand collaboration. Sreenu’s recently released films D&D: Double Dose and Amar Akbar Anthony were disappointments at the box office. Gopichand’s film Pakka Commercial released recently was also a box office dud.

Film D&D: Double Dose, directed by Sreenu, was released last year and shunned by the audience due to a weak screenplay and bad execution. According to critics, D&D: Double Dose couldn’t keep the audience engaged.

Vishnu Manchu essayed the titular role in this film, which was produced by Avaram Bhakta Manchu and 24 Frames Factory. There were reports that D&D: Double Dose was a sequel to Dhee but Sreenu had rubbished these rumours.

D&D , Double doze is not a sequel to #Dhee but will have a rooted connection. Coming to you this time with double doze of comedy and I cannot wait to make you laugh out loud with this 😁😁😁. #DD #Doubledose #Ugadi pic.twitter.com/NLvVYsuJH6 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) April 13, 2021

Mahati Swara Sagar composed the music while the action sequences were directed by Peter Hein.

