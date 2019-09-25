Sreesanth, Anup Jalota, Dipika Kakar Among Highest Paid Celebs of Bigg Boss

They ditch their phones, they take a break from busy work schedules and get locked inside the Bigg Boss house. Of course, they earn big bucks while doing so.

It is known that Bollywood's superstar Salman Khan charges a whopping amount to add charisma and superstar power to the controversial reality show. What is known to few is the fact that contestants also cut lucrative deals to be on the show.

Remunerations that contestants get to be on the show depends on a one-point agenda: Bigger the celebrity, bigger the fee.

With the show set to come back on the small screen soon, IANS takes a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.

* SHWETA TIWARI

Television star Shweta Tiwari, who would go on to win Bigg Boss season 4, received Rs 5 lakh for her stay per week, according to reports. She is still remembered for her fights with Dolly Bindra.

* RIMI SEN

The Dhoom actress was reportedly paid a whopping Rs. 2 crore as signing amount, although she failed to generate much controversy once inside the house.

* PAMELA ANDERSON

The Baywatch star added glitz to desi small screen with her brief appearance on Bigg Boss 4. She was reportedly paid Rs 2.5 crore for her three-day stay in the house.

* BANI J

Veejay Bani appeared on season 10 of Bigg Boss, and went on to become runner up. It is believed that she was paid Rs 1.5 crore for her stint in the show.

* KARAN MEHRA

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star featured on Bigg Boss 10, and according to reports was paid Rs 1 crore to sign the deal.

* S. SREESANTH

Former Indian cricketer Sreesanth, who lost the Bigg Boss 12 trophy to actress Dipika Kakar, reportedly got Rs 50 lakh per week.

* KARISHMA TANNA

The actress, who became talk of the tinsel town after her link-up with actor Upen Patel, got close to Rs 10 lakh per week, claim several reports.

* TANISHAA MUKERJI

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji made waves with her fights as well as romance rumours with actor Armaan Kohli. She received Rs 7.5 lakh per week, reports state.

* HINA KHAN

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Hina Khan, who was one of finalists of Bigg Boss 11, apparently got around Rs 8 lakh per week.

* NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU

The former Indian cricketer participated in Bigg Boss 6. He reportedly signed the contract for Rs 4 lakh per week.

* THE GREAT KHALI

WWE wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name The Great Khali, was part of season four and was apparently paid close to Rs 50 lakh per week.

* SHILPA SHINDE

The season 11 winner brought lots of drama to the show, and Shilpa was paid approximately Rs 6 to 7 lakh per week.

* VIKAS GUPTA

He was the most controversial contestant of season 11. He was apparently paid Rs 6 to 6.5 lakh per week.

* ANUP JALOTA

The singer came in the house with Jasleen Matharu as a 'jodi' in season 12. It is reported that he got Rs 40 lakh per week.

* KARANVIR BOHRA

He was in Bigg Boss Season 12, and apparently charged Rs 20 lakh per week for staying in the house.

* DIPIKA KAKAR

The Sasural Simar Ka star won season 12 of the show, and reportedly got Rs 15 lakh per week.

