Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu, Anup Jalota and Shilpa Shinde Unite for a Get Together Post Bigg Boss

No matter how troubled the contestants are in the chaotic house of Bigg Boss, some of them are successful to find friends on the controversial reality show.Reliving the memories of Bigg Boss 12, Anup Jalota hosted a dinner for his co-contestants from the show. The het together was attended by Jasleen Matharu, Shivashish Mishra, Roshmi Banik, former Indian cricketer Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvneshwari. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde also joined the celebrations.Anup Jalota took to Instagram to share the pictures. He wrote, "Reliving the memories of the Big Boss house on this get-together"Jasleen Matharu who entered the reality show as veteran singer's partner also shared a picture with him.The 65-year-old singer participated in the show with 28-year-old Jasleen, who has been touted as his 'girlfriend'. However post his eviction, he denind having 'romantic' relationship with Jasleen and said they share a bond that of a student and teacher."People are not able to understand our relationship. We don't have any kind of love story. We just share a musical relationship. She is my student and I am her teacher. I help her in learning music."There is no girlfriend-boyfriend kind of relationship between us and we are also not involved in any romantic and physical relation," the 'Bhajan Samraat' told media.“After my exit, I made a call to Jasleen’s father Kesar, where I cleared everything and he understands me as we are friends for a long time. Even I asked him that ‘Kya tum muje Jasleen ka ‘Kanyaadan’ Karne doge,’ to which Kesar agreed and said ‘dono sath me karenge Jasleen ka Kanyadaan,” said Jalota ina separate statement.On December 30, Dipika Kakkar was announced as the winner of the while, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur stood at the 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.