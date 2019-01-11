English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu, Anup Jalota and Shilpa Shinde Unite for a Get Together Post Bigg Boss
Reliving the memories of Bigg Boss 12, Anup Jalota hosted a dinner for his co-contestants like Sreesanth, Jasleen Matharu and Shivashish among others.
Image courtesy: Anup Jalota/ Instagram
Loading...
No matter how troubled the contestants are in the chaotic house of Bigg Boss, some of them are successful to find friends on the controversial reality show.
Reliving the memories of Bigg Boss 12, Anup Jalota hosted a dinner for his co-contestants from the show. The het together was attended by Jasleen Matharu, Shivashish Mishra, Roshmi Banik, former Indian cricketer Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvneshwari. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde also joined the celebrations.
Anup Jalota took to Instagram to share the pictures. He wrote, "Reliving the memories of the Big Boss house on this get-together"
Jasleen Matharu who entered the reality show as veteran singer's partner also shared a picture with him.
The 65-year-old singer participated in the show with 28-year-old Jasleen, who has been touted as his 'girlfriend'. However post his eviction, he denind having 'romantic' relationship with Jasleen and said they share a bond that of a student and teacher.
"People are not able to understand our relationship. We don't have any kind of love story. We just share a musical relationship. She is my student and I am her teacher. I help her in learning music.
"There is no girlfriend-boyfriend kind of relationship between us and we are also not involved in any romantic and physical relation," the 'Bhajan Samraat' told media.
“After my exit, I made a call to Jasleen’s father Kesar, where I cleared everything and he understands me as we are friends for a long time. Even I asked him that ‘Kya tum muje Jasleen ka ‘Kanyaadan’ Karne doge,’ to which Kesar agreed and said ‘dono sath me karenge Jasleen ka Kanyadaan,” said Jalota ina separate statement.
On December 30, Dipika Kakkar was announced as the winner of the while, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur stood at the 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.
Reliving the memories of Bigg Boss 12, Anup Jalota hosted a dinner for his co-contestants from the show. The het together was attended by Jasleen Matharu, Shivashish Mishra, Roshmi Banik, former Indian cricketer Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvneshwari. Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde also joined the celebrations.
Anup Jalota took to Instagram to share the pictures. He wrote, "Reliving the memories of the Big Boss house on this get-together"
Jasleen Matharu who entered the reality show as veteran singer's partner also shared a picture with him.
The 65-year-old singer participated in the show with 28-year-old Jasleen, who has been touted as his 'girlfriend'. However post his eviction, he denind having 'romantic' relationship with Jasleen and said they share a bond that of a student and teacher.
"People are not able to understand our relationship. We don't have any kind of love story. We just share a musical relationship. She is my student and I am her teacher. I help her in learning music.
"There is no girlfriend-boyfriend kind of relationship between us and we are also not involved in any romantic and physical relation," the 'Bhajan Samraat' told media.
“After my exit, I made a call to Jasleen’s father Kesar, where I cleared everything and he understands me as we are friends for a long time. Even I asked him that ‘Kya tum muje Jasleen ka ‘Kanyaadan’ Karne doge,’ to which Kesar agreed and said ‘dono sath me karenge Jasleen ka Kanyadaan,” said Jalota ina separate statement.
On December 30, Dipika Kakkar was announced as the winner of the while, Sreesanth and Deepak Thakur stood at the 2nd and 3rd position, respectively.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
-
Saturday 29 December , 2018
Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Uri The Surgical Strike Review: Vicky Kaushal Keeps The Audience Hooked
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Veteran Actor Kader Khan Passes Away at 81
Saturday 29 December , 2018 Films That Made Us Cringe, Curse And Regret Our Choices In 2018
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Following Protests by Congress Activists, The Accidental Prime Minister Screening Stopped in Ludhiana
- Nick Fury Confirms Captain Marvel Can Time Travel, Hints She Might be the Saviour in Avengers Endgame
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results