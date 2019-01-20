LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sreesanth on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul Statements on Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar is Equally Responsible

Addressing Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul controversy, Bigg Boss 12 finalist and former Indian cricketer Sreesanth says host Karan Johar is equally responsible for the row.

Updated:January 20, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Sreesanth on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul Statements on Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar is Equally Responsible
Recently, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were mired in controversy after they passed some outrageous comments about women and his sexual activities on Koffee With Karan 6. Following which, the cricketers have been receiving a lot of flak from corners for their statements on the show. The two were "suspended pending an inquiry" and were asked return to India.

Addressing the controversy, Bigg Boss 12 finalist and former Indian cricketer Sreesanth says host Karan Johar is equally responsible for the row. Speaking to Telly Talk India he said, "If you ask the right question for a channel without having any knowledge about a person, who is not mature enough, he may say things which he or she may regret." He also said that Karan should have stopped them when they went wrong.

On the show, Pandya had 'boasted' about his 'scene' with women and how he casually discussed his sex life with his parents. As soon as the episode was aired, Twitterati called the Indian all-rounder out for his 'misogynistic' and 'creepy' approach towards women.

He later issued an apology, writing, he 'got a bit carried away with the nature of the show' and he meant no disrespect to anyone.

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," Pandya wrote on his Twitter page.
The episode was also taken down from Hotstar and the same was confirmed by the streaming platform.

"Certain remarks/comments made by the guests on episode 12 of the show may have hurt the sentiment of our users/viewers. As a responsible platform, we have removed the episode from our platform with immediate effect," they said.


Also Watch

