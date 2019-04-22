Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sri Lanka Bombings: TV Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar Narrowly Escapes Blast in Hotel

TV Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar reveals about her narrow escape from bombed Sri Lankan hotel.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka Bombings: TV Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar Narrowly Escapes Blast in Hotel
Loading...
Sometimes even a few minutes can alter the course of one’s life. Sri Lanka-born television actress Radikaa Sarathkumar has divulged details about her narrow escape as several bomb blasts shook Sri Lanka on Sunday, leaving the world in shock and praying for the safety of people.

Radikaa Sarathkumar was in Sri Lanka to celebrate Easter. She said she was staying at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo but left only a few minutes before the blast took place.

While expressing her grief over the Sri Lanka bombings, the Theri actress on Twitter wrote, "OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamon grand hotel and it has been bombed, can’t believe this shocking (sic)."




Radikaa has acted in over 300 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films. She is also known for her Television appearances and has produced various shows like Chitti, Annamalai, Selvi, Thamarai, Arasi, Chellame, Vaani Rani and Idi Katha Kadu (Telugu).

A series of blasts targeting churches and luxury hotels killed over 290 people and left nearly 500 injured as people celebrated Easter Sunday. As many as eight blasts occurred in and around the capital Colombo and in the eastern city of Batticaloa on Sunday morning, as large groups gathered at churches for Easter services.

13 have been arrested so far in connection with the blasts, Sri Lankan police has confirmed.
