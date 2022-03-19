Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru First Look Features Jr NTR's brother-in-law Narne Nithin

Narne Nithin, Telugu star Jr NTR’s brother-in-law, is going to make his film debut with Satish Vegesna’s family drama Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru. The debutant actor’s first-look poster is out, featuring him in a check-shirt, pants and sports shoes. Naren Nithin looks intense in the poster sporting a beard look and smoking a cigarette.

Narne Nithin is the brother of Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi and the son of industrialist Narne Srinivas Rao.

Ram Rao Chintapalli and MS Reddy have bankrolled Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru under the banner of Sri Vedhakshara Movies. The film’s crew includes music composer Kailas Menon, cinematographer Damu Narravula and editor Rajesh Dasari.

The shooting of Sri Sri Sri Rajavaaru is expected to start soon. According to reports, the film will be a remake of the 2018 Malayalam film Theevandi, which starred Tovino Thomas and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles. It is the story of a young man who is struggling to overcome his nicotine addiction while simultaneously dealing with challenges in his love life.

The film is set to release later this year. Earlier, Nithin was supposed to collaborate with director Teja on Chitram 1.1 but the project got shelved.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of SS Rajamouli’s much awaited film RRR. The film is slated to be released in theatres across the world on March 25. RRR will depict the fictional lives of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR). The film is directed by SS Rajamouli. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. RRR was supposed to hit theatres on July 30, 2020, but it was repeatedly delayed due to production issues and the Covid-19 pandemic.

