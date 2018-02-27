English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Watch: Sridevi-Anil Kapoor's Last Dance Together At Mohit-Antara's Wedding
The two have worked together in films like Laadla, Mr India, Lamhe and Judaai and weaved a scintillating magic both onscreen and offscreen with their cinematic history.
Of the many onscreen pairs that have ruled hearts of cinebuffs in the late 80s and early 90s, Sridevi and Anil Kapoor's pair will always top the chart. The two have worked together in films like Laadla, Mr India, Lamhe among others and weaved a scintillating magic both onscreen and offscreen with their films.
With the untimely death of veteran actor Sridevi on Saturday, the fans' wish of seeing them share screen space again also shattered. The actor breathed her last in Dubai where she reportedly passed away from accidental drowning. She was 54.
But several fan groups, who are still not able to come to terms with the death news, shared a video of Sridevi and Anil dancing together at the family wedding of Mohit Marwah. It brings back the memories of good old 90s' cinema when Sridevi's graceful dance moves, comic timing and the innocent smile worked wonders on the big screen.
Meanwhile, Dubai Public Prosecution has started an investigation into the untimely demise of the actor. Sources at the Dubai Police informed Khaleej Times that the Public Prosecution will conduct further investigations with regard to circumstances that led to Sridevi's "accidental drowning" after losing consciousness. Sridevi’s funeral is likely to be further delayed as the Dubai police informed the Indian Embassy that another "clearance" was awaited before the body could be released.
