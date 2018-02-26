Sridevi, Artist Nonpareil, Dies in Dubai; Funeral to be Held in Mumbai Today

Iconic actor Sridevi, 54, died late last night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone, along with her family, to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.According to reports, the autopsy has been completed and the family is awaiting laboratory reports.Sridevi's body could not be repatriated on Sunday as the final investigation reports from Dubai Police were not ready by late evening, officials dealing with the legal formalities were quoted by media reports.Officials also said that as per protocol, these tests take up to 24 hours in the case a person has died outside a hospital in Dubai. The same safety and administrative protocols are being followed by the police in this case as well.The actor reportedly had a fainting spell in her bathroom and was immediately rushed to Rashid Hospital in Dubai.Sridevi's brother-in-law and actor Sanjay Kapoor said that she had no history of heart ailment."We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart trouble," said Sanjay.Her body is expected to be flown to Mumbai via a special chartered flight for the last rites but the timings were not confirmed yet, according to official sources.Sridevi was accompanied by husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. Her elder daughter Jahnvi couldn't make it to the wedding since she was shooting for her debut film Dhadak in Mumbai.The untimely and sudden death of the megastar has jolted the people and fans alike. There has been an outpouring of grief on the social media with fans paying their respects to the versatile actor. Also the the last recorded pictures from the Dubai wedding are being widely shared on social media.The PM, President, Vice President and various chief ministers have expressed their sorrow on this tragedy.Sridevi, who stepped into showbiz at the age of four, is known for performances in Mr. India, Nagina, Sadma, ChalBaaz, Chandni, Khuda Gawah, among many others in different Indian languages.