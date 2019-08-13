Sridevi Birth Anniversary: 8 Evergreen Songs of India's First Female Superstar

The first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi was one of the highest-paid actors of her time. Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi redefined women in Indian cinema and was known to portray both humour and pathos on screen with equal ease. She started her career in acting at the age of 4 in Thirumugham’s devotional film, Thunaivan (1969). She went on to act in Julie (1975) as a child artiste but her Bollywood debut was Solva Saavan in 1979. The actress who essayed numerous roles in cinema was known for her expressions and dancing skills.

On her 56th birth anniversary, here’s looking at 8 evergreen songs that were picturised on the female superstar.

Hawa Hawai (Mr. India) - A Sridevi classic that is as popular as it was when it first released, the song rendered by Kavita Krishnamurthy saw Sridevi enthralling all with her expressions and dancing skills. The 2017 film Tumhari Sulu had Vidya Balan recreating it for the younger audience in the process revoking nostalgic memories of the original which had Sridevi dancing to the humorous piece as she tried to infiltrate a gangster's den.

Mere Haathon Mein (Chandni) - The classic Lata Mangeshkar rendition celebrated Sridevi's character Chandni and saw Rishi Kapoor falling more in love with her in the film. The track was a fine example of Sridevi's dancing skills.

Chudiyan Khanak Gayee ( Lamhe) - Composed by Shiv-Hari (Shiv Kumar Sharma and Hariprasad Chaurasia), the song saw Sridevi dancing amid the sand dunes of Rajasthan.

Kate Nahin Kat Te (Mr. India) - Composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, the song catapulted Sridevi as the undisputed diva of Bollywood. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Alisha Chinai.

Na Jane Kahan Se Aayi Hai (Chaalbaaz) - The song defined Sridevi's quirky character in the film and with her dancing in the rain with umbrellas and raincoats exemplified the spontaneity that the actress brought to the big screen.

Har Kisiko Nahi Milta (Janbaaz) - While the film starred Anil Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia, the song which featured Sridevi ( her only appearance in the film) became an instant chartbuster. Rendered by Sadhana Sargam, the music was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji.

Kabhi Main Kahoon (Lamhe) - Another timeless classic from the film, the song featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi was voiced by Lata Mangeshkar and Hariharan. The song is one of the best love ballads every composed.

Navrai Majhi ( English Vinglish) - The last song that Sridevi shook a leg on the silver screen for, the Amit Trivedi composition had lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. While it wasn't a dance number, the wedding song with Sridevi moving to the beat was a pleasure to watch nonetheless.

