Sridevi Birth Anniversary: 8 Movies of the Actor That Will Always be Remembered

Regarded as the 'first female superstar' of the Indian cinema, Sridevi had a career spanning five decades. Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi was known for portraying woman in challenging situations and appeared in a range of genres from slapstick comedy to fantasy to epic drama. The actress was married to producer Boney Kapoor with whom she has two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

On the actor's 56th birth anniversary, here's looking at 8 films that immortalised her.

Sadma (1983): Starring Sridevi and Kamal Haasan, the film tells the story of a young woman who regresses to childhood as a result of retrograde amnesia after meeting an accident. Lost, she ends up in a brothel, until Sonu (Haasan) rescues her and takes her away. While, he eventually falls in love with her; her amnesia is short-lived and the movie ends up with her forgetting all about him.

Nagina (1986): The fantasy film saw Sridevi play the titular role of a shape-shifting serpent who marries a human being to avenge the death of her spouse at the hands of an evil hermit, played by Amrish Puri.

Mr India (1987): Starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, the Shekhar Kapur directorial was the second highest grossing cinema at the time of its release. Sridevi was paid Rs 11 lakhs to essay the role of an inquisitive journalist, who would go to any length to uncover the truth. The amount was the highest ever paid to a woman during that period.

Chandni (1989): The Yash Chopra directorial starred Sridevi in the titular role. Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Waheeda Rahman also featured prominently in the film. The film focuses on the dilemma of a young woman who has to choose between her boss whom she promised to marry and her fiancé who suddenly returned to her life.

Chaalbaaz (1989): Loosely based on the Hema Malini starrer 1973 film Seeta Aur Geeta, the film revolves around twin sisters (played by Sridevi) who were separated at birth and how they reunite in the course of their lives. Over the years the film has become a cult classic.

Lamhe (1991): Controversial at the time of its release, Lamhe saw Sridevi playing the role of both mother and daughter. In the film, Anil Kapoor's character Viren, falls in love with Sridevi's Pallavi, who rejects him for another suitor. However, fate has other plans and Pallavi and her husband die in a car accident. They leave behind a daughter who grows up to resemble her mother and falls in love with Viren instead.

English Vinglish (2012): Gauri Shinde comedy drama revolves around Shashi who enrolls herself in an English speaking course to stop her husband and daughter from mocking her linguistic skills. In the process, she gains self-respect.

Mom (2017): The movie, Sridevi's 300th and major film appearance before her death on February 24, 2018, the film saw her playing a stepmother who is out to seek justice after her stepdaughter is brutally gang-raped by a group of spoiler rich students and two of their house helps. Sridevi won the Best Actress Award at the 65th National Film Awards for this role.

