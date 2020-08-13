Sridevi Birth Anniversary: Hawa Hawai to Navrai Majhi, Remembering Her Evergreen Songs

It is late Bollywood actress Sridevi's birth anniversary today. For her popularity and talent, Sridevi was also regarded as the 'First female Superstar' and 'Megastar' of Indian cinema. She went on to win several awards and recognitions throughout her life and even posthumously.

She debuted as a child artist in the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai at the age of 4. Her first adult lead role came with the Tamil film Moondru Mudichu. After establishing herself as a popular actress down south, her career with Hindi cinema started with 1979 drama film Solva Sawan. She went on to work in several movies later, including Himmatwala, Tohfa, Mr. India, Chandni, Sadma and ChaalBaaz.

On her birth anniversary today, here is a look at some of her popular evergreen songs:

1. Hawa Hawai: One of the most famous songs of the Indian diva, the track was filmed for the movie Mr India. Sridevi's dance skills and witty expressions were the highlights.

2. Navrai Majhi: After a long break from Bollywood, Sridevi returned to business with the movie English Vinglish. The song Navrai Majhi is a traditional Marathi song and Sridevi had filled her magic in it.

3. Kate Nahi Kat te: From the movie Mr India, the song Kate Nahi Kat Te is one of the most sensual songs ever filmed. Sridevi's chiffon sarees and rain dance sequence adds a special touch to the song.

4. Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le: Sridevi was part of the movie Sadma along with Kamal Hassan. The song Aye Zindagi Gale Laga Le captures the little happiness and pleasures of life.

5. Main Teri Dushman, Dushman tu Mera: Sridevi nailed it with her eye expressions in this song. The track was sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The song is from the film Nagina.

Sridevi will always remain the Bollywood diva who entertained fans with her acting and dancing talents in several hit songs over the years.