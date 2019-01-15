LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sridevi Bungalow: Boney Kapoor Slaps Legal Notice on Priya Prakash Varrier Film

'Wink Girl', Priya Prakash Varrier has become the center of attention all over again for her upcoming film Sridevi Bungalow.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 1:54 PM IST
Priya Prakash Varrier instantly became Internet's favourite after she took the eyebrow game on point in the viral song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from her Malayalam movie Oru Aadar Love. The 'wink girl' has become the center of attention all over again for her upcoming film Sridevi Bungalow.

The trailer of the film released on Tuesday morning has embroiled in controversy over the insensitive portrayal of late actress Sridevi's life. However, Priya has refused to accept or deny whether the film is based on the veteran actress or not.

The 1 minute 49 seconds trailer shows Priya Prakash as an actress who leads a lonely and tragic life. The trailer concludes with the death of the actress in a bathtub that appears to be quite similar to Sridevi's death due to accidental drowning last year.

A media portal reported that the makers of Sridevi Bungalow have been slapped by a legal notice from Boney Kapoor. Confirming the same, director Prasanth Mambully told the portal, "We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. I want to My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case)." (sic)

You can watch the trailer here:

>

In the meantime, Priya interacted with the media at the trailer launch of Sridevi Bungalow on Sunday.
When asked which Hindi film she wanted to do in recent times, she said, "I wanted to become a part of ‘Simmba'. There were lots of rumours that I was part of ‘Simmba' but I wish that was true because I am a great fan of Ranveer Singh.

Last week, the actress attended a special screening of Uri - The Surgical Strike. It was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif.

"At the screening of ‘Uri', I told Ranveer that ‘I am a big fan of yours' and then he told me that ‘I really liked your wink' which was overwhelming for me," said Priya.

