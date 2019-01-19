LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor reacted on Priya Prakash Varrier's film Sridevi Bungalow.

News18.com

Updated:January 19, 2019, 2:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sridevi Bungalow: Janhvi Kapoor Walks Away When Asked About Priya Prakash Varrier Film
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Of late, Priya Prakash Varrier's Film Sridevi Bungalow is creating a lot of stir on social media. From its title to its storyline the film has embroiled controversies over the insensitive portrayal of late actress Sridevi's life. However, Priya has refused to accept or deny whether the film is based on the veteran actress or not.

Recently at an award show, when Janhvi Kapoor was quizzed about the film, the actress appeared clueless. Before she could state her opinion, the actress' manager interrupted the session and asked Janhvi to walk off the stage ending the media interaction.

Meanwhile, addressing the controversy around Sridevi Bungalow Priya Prakash told a tabloid, "Sridevi is just the name of my character in the movie. Who would want to create such controversies? I think the curiosity surrounding the trailer is good and we have to leave it to the audience to judge if the film is based on the veteran actress Sridevi ma’am."

The director of the film Prashant Mambully also came out in the film's defense. Seemingly miffed over the fact that people are generating negative publicity for the film, he claims that Sridevi Bungalow is a crime-thriller.

“We would like to leave it to the audience to decide. The film is a crime thriller and it is important to maintain the suspense of the story. I cannot walk around and reveal the plot to all. I am a hardcore fan of actress Sridevi and I respect and admire her a lot,” he said.

Reportedly soon after the trailer was released Boney Kapoor, husband of the late actress has sent a legal notice to the makers of the film over its title and the depiction of the main character’s death.

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram