Sridevi Bungalow: Twitter Slams Priya Prakash Varrier's Film, Calls It a Sleazefest
The trailer of Sridevi Bungalow released on Tuesday morning has embroiled in controversy over the insensitive portrayal of the actress and is facing major flak on social media.
Stills taken from Sridevi Bungalow trailer (YouTube)
The trailer of the film released on Tuesday morning has embroiled in controversy over the insensitive portrayal of late actress Sridevi's life and is facing major flak on social media. However, Priya has refused to accept or deny whether the film is based on the veteran actress or not.
Objecting to the nature and portrayal of the film, Twitter users are slamming it on the micro-blogging site. One of the Twitter users wrote, "The teaser of sleazefest masquerading as a movie #SrideviBungalow is a dirty & ugly attempt to tarnish the image of an Indian icon. The movie has to be banned! Nobody should be allowed to get away with such a cheap act for fame & mileage. #Sridevi."
The teaser of sleazefest masquerading as a movie #SrideviBungalow is a dirty & ugly attempt to tarnish the image of an Indian icon. The movie has to be banned! Nobody should be allowed to get away with such a cheap act for fame & mileage. #Sridevi— jagdeep pokle (@jagdeeppkl) January 14, 2019
Another called it disgusting and shameful. "Such a shameful and disgusting act it is by the makers of #SrideviBungalow to depict the legendary actress in such a disgraceful manner. Utter nonsense and rubbish it is. I want the Indian Film Fraternity to take strong action on it. The departed soul deserves respect," wrote a user.
In this disgusting film u tried to show #Sridevi as a lonely person and pathetic but the fact that Sri hated to be alone and her family was always beside her and in another shot u tried to show her smoked cigar and this was the most thing she hated. Shame on u😡 #SrideviBungalow pic.twitter.com/nMFYFrM1JT— N_KH∇🌟 (@NK_Alh7) January 15, 2019
Utter nonsense and cheap trailer. Such a disrespect to the departed soul #Sridevibungalow— Kritika Jain (@Happy_ladki) January 15, 2019
I’m shocked and deeply saddened by the insensitivity of filmmaker’s who made a film on Sridevi’s tragic death, #SrideviBungalow shd never get released,how can the actors and makers even think of cashing on Sridevi’s tragic death ..Boneyji r u listening it’s insane.— officiallyNADZ (@naughtiestnadz) January 15, 2019
The makers of the film SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF THIS. https://t.co/qEvtjUJ8DQ@priyaprakashv_ #Sridevibungalow #PriyaPrakashVarrier #PriyaVarrier #PrasanthMambully #Sridevi— Shweta Rashmi (@shwetarashmi67) January 15, 2019
Such a shameful and disgusting act it is by the makers of #SrideviBungalow to depict the legendary actress in such a disgraceful manner. Utter nonsense and rubbish it is. I want the Indian Film Fraternity to take strong action on it. The departed soul deserves respect. 🙏🙏🙏— Rajan Naidu (@RajanMNaidu) January 14, 2019
The 1 minute 49 seconds trailer shows Priya Prakash as an actress who leads a lonely and tragic life. The trailer concludes with the death of the actress in a bathtub that appears to be quite similar to Sridevi's death due to accidental drowning last year.
A media portal reported that the makers of Sridevi Bungalow have been slapped by a legal notice from Boney Kapoor. Confirming the same, director Prasanth Mambully told the portal, "We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. I want to My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case)." (sic)
