LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Sridevi Bungalow: Twitter Slams Priya Prakash Varrier's Film, Calls It a Sleazefest

The trailer of Sridevi Bungalow released on Tuesday morning has embroiled in controversy over the insensitive portrayal of the actress and is facing major flak on social media.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sridevi Bungalow: Twitter Slams Priya Prakash Varrier's Film, Calls It a Sleazefest
Stills taken from Sridevi Bungalow trailer (YouTube)
Loading...
Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight Internet sensation by her wink in the viral song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from her Malayalam movie Oru Aadar Love. The popular 'wink girl' is making her Bollywood debut with Prasanth Mambully directed Sridevi Bungalow.

The trailer of the film released on Tuesday morning has embroiled in controversy over the insensitive portrayal of late actress Sridevi's life and is facing major flak on social media. However, Priya has refused to accept or deny whether the film is based on the veteran actress or not.

Objecting to the nature and portrayal of the film, Twitter users are slamming it on the micro-blogging site. One of the Twitter users wrote, "The teaser of sleazefest masquerading as a movie #SrideviBungalow is a dirty & ugly attempt to tarnish the image of an Indian icon. The movie has to be banned! Nobody should be allowed to get away with such a cheap act for fame & mileage. #Sridevi."




Another called it disgusting and shameful. "Such a shameful and disgusting act it is by the makers of #SrideviBungalow to depict the legendary actress in such a disgraceful manner. Utter nonsense and rubbish it is. I want the Indian Film Fraternity to take strong action on it. The departed soul deserves respect," wrote a user.
















The 1 minute 49 seconds trailer shows Priya Prakash as an actress who leads a lonely and tragic life. The trailer concludes with the death of the actress in a bathtub that appears to be quite similar to Sridevi's death due to accidental drowning last year.



A media portal reported that the makers of Sridevi Bungalow have been slapped by a legal notice from Boney Kapoor. Confirming the same, director Prasanth Mambully told the portal, "We received a legal notice from Mr Boney Kapoor last week. And we will face it. I want to My film is a suspense thriller. I told him (Boney Kapoor) that Sridevi is a common name. My film's character also happens to be an actress. We will face it (the legal case)." (sic)

Follow @news18movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram