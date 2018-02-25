English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sridevi Passes Away at 54: Her Personal Moments With Daughters Jhanvi, Khushi You May Have Missed
Sridevi, who was last seen in Mom, has often made headlines for her heartwarming moments with her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.
Image: Instagram/ Sridevi
The loss of Bollywood greats is undoubtedly tough, but it gets tougher when their demise comes much before it was their time to leave. Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi left the world rather abruptly after she succumbed to cardiac arrest at the age of 54, her family has said.
Sridevi was reportedly with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates to attend a family wedding.
Credit: @Sridevi Kapoor
Credit: @Sridevi Kapoor
Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, the actress was barely 4 when she made her Bollywood debut in 1975 drama Julie.
With films like Sadma, Chandni, Himmatwala, Mr India, ChaalBaaz, Nagina, Khuda Gawah, Mawali and others, she went on to become one of one of the most iconic female stars of India.
Sridevi, who was last seen in Mom, has often made headlines for her heartwarming moments with her daughters Jhanvi and Khushi. Take a look.
While she has already been giving us some serious vacation goals with her social media posts, she has often raised the bar of mother-daughter bonding a notch up with her personal photos.
In this photo, actress can be seen having a scrumptious meal with her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor in Batumi.
In an interview to IANS, Sridevi had called her daughters "sensible kids" who never gave her a chance to be strict with them.
Credit: @Sridevi Kapoor
In another interview to DNA, she had said that her elder daughter, Jhanvi was more 'obedient' and 'seeks more attention' than her younger child, Khushi.
Credit: @Sridevi Kapoor
"Jhanvi, I feel is more like me - absolutely obedient. Both my children are extremely attached to us. Jhanvi seeks more attention from me while Khushi can manage things on her own. Though Jhanvi's grown up now, sometimes I still have to feed her. She won't eat properly at certain times so I have to make sure that she eats properly. Sometimes she tells me to put her to sleep so all these nakhras she does. Khushi has always been a very independent person right since childhood," Sridevi had said.
Credit: @Sridevi Kapoor
Sridevi married filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996 and her daughter Jhanvi was born a year later in March.
Credit: @Sridevi Kapoor
Khushi was born in November 2000.
Credit: @Sridevi Kapoor
While Sridevi doesn't face any difficulty in handling the media spotlight, she did feel worried when her daughters had to face something similar. On being asked how she guided her daughters, Sridevi told DNA, "Earlier, I used to get a bit rattled and worried because I didn’t want them to get into the spotlight. But in today’s time you can’t help this. You are clicked at every event and everywhere. Now, I believe that we have learnt to live with it and they have learnt to cope with it."
Like any parents, she has also expressed her concern for daughters’ security in interviews. “I’m of course worried when they go out, but luckily, they know their limits and they are very responsible children. When you have responsible children, half the battle is over. So, you don’t have to worry. But you are concerned. The concern will never go, and you’ll always be conscious about them,” she had said in an interview to IANS.
Credit: @Sridevi Kapoor
Like any parents, she has also expressed her concern for daughters’ security in interviews. “I’m of course worried when they go out, but luckily, they know their limits and they are very responsible children. When you have responsible children, half the battle is over. So, you don’t have to worry. But you are concerned. The concern will never go, and you’ll always be conscious about them,” she had said in an interview to IANS.
Credit: @Sridevi Kapoor
