February 24, 2019
Sridevi Death Anniversary: Sonam Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Farah Khan, More Pay Tribute
Sridevi tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai last year.
Today, February 24, marks one year since Sridevi passed away. As fans take to social media to commemorate the legendary actress, her family members and former colleagues remembered the late actress as "epitome of grace."

The Bollywood star tragically passed away at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in the bathtub of her hotel room in Dubai.

Recollecting her fond memories of Sridevi, Sonam Kapoor told ZoomTv, “I think my favourite film of hers is Mr. India. And my childhood memory of hers is her living with me in my house for many many years. And her letting me watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke on her television in her bedroom. I'll never forget that.”

Jacqueline Fernandez remembered the late actress as the "eternal style icon". "I think she will be the eternal style icon because of the saree she wore in Mr India for I Love You in that song, it's eternal, and it’s iconic."

Raveena Tandon, who worked with Sridevi in Laadla, said the late superstar was "very dear to me."

Actor Taapsee Pannu said, "Right from 'Mr. India' to 'Chaalbaaz', I will always remember just one name that’s irreplaceable and I don’t think anyone can fill that space up ever."

Other famous faces too paid tributes to the late actress on social media by posting pictures with her.

Sharing a group picture with Sridevi from a tour, director-choreographer Farah Khan wrote, "When I was just starting out in my career She was so supportive, so encouraging.. getting to Choreograph a Sridevi show or a song for her was like a dream.. no wonder I never got awed or starstruck with any other star in my entire career because I started frm the TOP! There never was n never will be anyone like SRIDEVI.. love her always." (sic)



Here's what others have shared in remembrance of the legendary actress:

View this post on Instagram

Will always remember the good times ❤️

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on









