Film producer Boney Kapoor walked down memory lane and shared his first picture with late wife Sridevi. Clicked in 1984, the throwback picture shows young Boney Kapoor and Sridevi smiling for the camera. Presumably clicked on some movie set, the black and white frame shows Sridevi decked in a complete traditional ensemble with heavy jewellery. Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, sported a shirt in a button-down style.

While sharing the picture, the movie producer wrote in the caption, “My first picture …… 1984.”

For those unaware, the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra sent Boney Kapoor to convince Sridevi for the 1989 romantic musical Chandini. Users, thus, guessed if the picture was taken during that very moment. A fan took to the comments section and wrote, “I guess this was taken when you went south to offer her Chandni on behalf of Yash Chopra.” While many claimed that they miss the late actress, a few others said that during her younger days, she looked after her daughter Khushi Kapoor. One user wrote, “Mr & Mrs. Kapoor…miss you Sridevi mam.” Another commented, “In this photo, Sridevi's mom looks like Khushi.”

Boney Kapoor also uploaded some more throwback pictures on his Instagram. In another snippet, Boney Kapoor can be seen flashing a million-dollar smile at the camera, while Sridevi can be seen giving a peck on his cheek. Decked in a black and white silk dress, Sridevi looks pretty as she kept her hair open. Boney Kapoor on the other hand can be seen sporting a grey suit. While sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Just expressing.”

The Mili producer shared yet another mushy photograph with his late wife in his story. In the picture, Sridevi can be seen kissing Boney Kapoor. It seems he impressed his wife with his cooking skills, as he can be seen sporting an apron. Through his supers, Boney Kapoor revealed that the actress was very “shy” when she initially fell in love with him. The supers read, “Shy, introvert…….and when she fell in love.” He ended the caption with a blushing face emoticon.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in 2018. Today marks her fifth death anniversary. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in 1996.

