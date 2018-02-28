English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sridevi Death: Boney Kapoor Was 'Crying Like a Baby', Says MOM Actor Adnan Siddiqui
Image courtesy: Instagram/Sridevi
Sridevi's Mom co-star Adnan Siddiqui revealed that Boney Kapoor was "inconsolable" after discovering that the actor was no more. The actor, who passed away due to "accidental drowning", was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. Sridevi's body was handed over to her family on Tuesday by the Dubai Police authorities after investigating her death circumstances thoroughly and was flown back to Mumbai the same evening. She was 54.
Siddiqui, who played Sridevi's on-screen husband in the Ravi Udyawar-directed movie, told mid-day, "I got a call from a journalist at around 11 pm asking if the news about Sridevi's death was true. I immediately called up Boney (Kapoor) and rushed to him. I got to Jumeirah Emirates at around midnight. Initially, I was not allowed to go upstairs. At the time of the investigation, only Boney sir and Dubai officials were present. So, I waited in the lobby for about an hour."
The actor further said he was given permission to meet Boney only after the initial probe got over. "When everything was settled, Boney saab called me upstairs. He was there along with a family friend, his wife and a daughter. Boney saab was crying like a baby; he was inconsolable. I was with him until 5 am. He was under a lot of stress, so I advised him to rest, and then left," said Siddiqui.
