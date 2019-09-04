Take the pledge to vote

Sridevi Gets Immortalised at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, Boney Kapoor Shares First Glimpse

Madame Tussauds Singapore's official Instagram handle will be streaming the unveiling of the wax statue on Wednesday for the late actress' fans around the world.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Sridevi Kapoor, one of the biggest names in the Hindi cinema, died after suffering cardiac arrest in Dubai in February, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor revealed that Madame Tussauds would be honouring his late wife, actress Sridevi, and her work by unveiling her first ever wax statue at the famous museum in Singapore. Madame Tussauds Singapore's official Instagram handle will be streaming the unveiling of the wax statue on Wednesday for the legendary actress' fans around the world.

Boney shared glimpses of Sridevi's wax statue on his Twitter. Sharing the video on his timeline, Boney wrote: "Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019." He accompanied the post with the hashtag "#SrideviLivesForever."

After continuous countdown the day is finally here, Boney Kapoor with his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor has flew to Singapore to attend the event. Now, he took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of Sridevi’s wax statue and wrote alongside “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever”. Check out the post here,

Recently, Sridevi was also posthumously honoured with the TITAN Reginald F Lewis Film Icon Award at 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The award traditionally celebrates women of the film industry all over the world and also salute the multi-cultural impact on the world of cinema.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in February 2018 in Dubai.

