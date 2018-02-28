GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sridevi's Last Rites: Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor Arrive at Boney Kapoor's Residence

Though Arjun had earlier said that he "doesn’t meet and spend time" with Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi and Khushi, the actor has been by their side since the past three days.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2018, 10:26 AM IST
Sridevi's body was brought back to her Green Acres residence in Lokhandwala, Andheri, on Tuesday night. The private jet carrying the mortal remains of the Bollywood icon landed at the Mumbai airport around 9:30 pm. There were 10 individuals on board including Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Reena Marwah and Sandeep Marwah.

Sridevi's step-daughter Anshula Kapoor also went to the airport to receive the actor's body amid heavy security, along with Anil Kapoor and his son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Anshula and Arjun were later photographed arriving at Boney Kapoor’s apartment. Though Arjun had earlier said that he "doesn’t meet and spend time" with Sridevi's daughters Jhanvi and Khushi, the actor has been by their side since the past three days. Arjun is Boney Kapoor's eldest son from his first wife Mona Shourie, who died of cancer on March 25, 2012. Boney Kapoor divorced Mona when Arjun was only 11 and went on to marry Sridevi.

20180228020909_2N5A7710

20180228020913_2N5A7712

20180228020913_2N5A7713

20180228022109_2N5A7715

20180228022111_2N5A7718 (1)

20180228022111_2N5A7718

20180228022116_2N5A7720

(All images by Yogen Shah)

