Sridevi Lit Up Every Song With Her Presence, This Playlist Proves Exactly Why
Today, on the 55th birth anniversary of one of Indian cinema's most cherished female actors, here's a playlist to celebrate her great legacy.
(File photo)
The news of actor Sridevi's untimely demise in February shocked the film fraternity and her fans worldwide. One of Bollywood's most beloved stars passed away at the age of 54, due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, yet her legacy remains and her presence will continue to illuminate screens of all shapes and sizes the world over.
When Sridevi made her big screen debut as a child artist nearly five decades ago, little could anyone have guessed that in the years to follow she would become an inseparable part of Indian cinema, establishing herself as the industry’s biggest female superstar.
However, that is just what happened when the 'Hawa Hawai' girl floored critics and audiences alike, courtesy her unique style statement, incredible personality, and acting prowess. The songs in her films were as influential and powerful as her acting potential. From Hawa Hawai to Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chhodiya and the title track of Nagin,filmmakers always kept their trust in her dramatic eyes and her skills as a dancer.
