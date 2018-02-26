Sridevi's Mom Co-star Adnan Siddiqui Says 'People in Pakistan Are Going To Miss Her'

: Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui, who essayed the role of Sridevi's onscreen husband in Mom, says people in Pakistan are going to miss her as much as the people in India."I am in Dubai. I was invited for Srideviji's nephew's wedding. She was there smiling dancing looking as beautiful and healthy as ever. Who would believe that she wouldn't be here just four days later? I met her husband Boney Kapoor saab last (February 17)," Adnan said."I just couldn't bear to see him looking so devastated...I am really saddened. I was honoured to have worked with her in 'Mom'," he added.The actor also said: "I am truly saddened that she is no more with us and we won't see her again. The people in Pakistan are going to miss her as much as the people in India. God give strength to her family."The actress died on Saturday night at around 11 p.m. after suffering cardiac arrest in Dubai.Sridevi was in Dubai to attend the marriage function of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. Her elder daughter Janhvi, who is due to make her Bollywood debut, was in Mumbai.