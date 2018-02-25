Sridevi Will Light Up the Silver Screen One Last Time in SRK's Next

Iconic diva seems like an understated description of veteran actor Sridevi, whose sudden and tragic death has left both fans and colleagues staggering and consumed with grief.The actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai.Sridevi was in Dubai with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.With a triumphant return with Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish almost after a 15-year-long hiatus, Sridevi proved why she was called female superstar of Bollywood.The actor was last seen in director Ravi Udyawar’s Mom, which featured her as Devki Sabarwal, who struggles hard to pacify her relationship with elder daughter Arya (Sajal Ali) until an untoward incident hits the family. The film received critical acclaim at the box office.However, Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Zero would be Sridevi’s final movie. The actor will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, the film will celebrate the “incompleteness in people” and will see SRK in an unusual avatar and that of a dwarf in the movie.Sridevi would reportedly play herself in the film and share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. The scene is said to be a party sequence. We don’t know if you remember the picture SRK had shared with Sridevi, Alia and Karisma on his Instagram last year. It was apparently clicked right after the three divas wrapped shooting their cameos in the movie.In the picture, Sridevi is all smiles as she poses with Lolo, Alia and Shah Rukh. The actor can be seen wearing a sequin black gown, which she teams up with diamond earrings.Zero, written by Himanshu Sharma, will release on December 21.