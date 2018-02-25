Celebs Recall Their Precious 'Lamhe' With Sridevi; Sadma Co-Star Kamal Haasan Leads Tributes

I’m shocked and very disturbed. I’ve lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

May her soul rest in peace Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/R8RUwdG5B2 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 25, 2018

T 2625 - न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

Sridevi - a powerhouse of acting , a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 25, 2018

Sridevi - a powerhouse of acting , a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018



I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018



Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi



— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018





Oh man!The screen is blurry. Gutted! Was so excited after Mom and English Vinglish,that we’d see more of her.Childhood,love,inspiration. Gone too soon... legend. Exceptional talent. #RIPSridevi 💔this loss feels personal.

— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2018



I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...



— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018





Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP #Sridevi 🙏

— Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018



So heartbreaking to hear about #Sridevi ma’am ... we just lost our finest .... gone way too soon.... pic.twitter.com/VXrEZQlh7u



— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 24, 2018





I am shocked . I have no words. My condolences to the family , friends and fans of cinemas darling ... Sridevi ji .. #RIPSridevi

— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 24, 2018



RIP @SrideviBKapoor ...Condolences to the whole family :(



— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 24, 2018





Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP

— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018



Shocked and devastated. An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry.

“Bijli giraane main hoon aayi, kehte hain mujhko hawa Hawaii” RIP dear #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/nBrhmAlPlz



— Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 24, 2018





An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon...

— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 24, 2018

Shocked stunned. Still see her laughing talking. Unbelievable. Actor par excellence. A school in herself.. learnt so much from her. Still can’t believe it . A huge loss. #Sridevi — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) February 25, 2018

Growing up in the 80’s meant #Sridevi was a part of life... dancing to her songs “mere hathon mein nau nau choodiyan hain”, “na jaane kahan se aayi hain” to “bijli girane mein hoon aayi” and so many more... her powerful performance in Sadma had an indelible impact on me... — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 25, 2018

Im in shock. Havent been able to move since i heard the news of #Sridevi passing on. Theres a pit in my stomach. Shes been a part of India's collective consciousness for generations. Its like a part of all of us has died with her. RIP angel - go drop that bijli on the heavens now — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 25, 2018

Saddened & shocked #Sridevi God give strength to family for untimely demise. RIP — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) February 25, 2018

The news of veteran actor Sridevi's death comes as a shock and it'll perhaps take a long time for the fans and the members of film fraternity to come to terms with it.The actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The actor had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor after which some of the family members had returned whereas Sridevi and Boney stayed back.She made her acting debut in 1978 with Solva Sawan and went on to become a household name with Jeetendra-starrer Himmatwaala. She is survived by husband Boney and two daughters- Khushi and Jhanvi; Jhanvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak.Several stars and politicians took to Twitter to express their grief over her shocking demise and offered condolences to family and fans.Actor Kamal Haasan, Sridevi’s co-star in several movies, said Sadma’s lullaby “haunts him now”.Another southern superstar, Mohanlal, also condoles Sridevi’s demise on Twitter.Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Sridevi in several films, took to Twitter a night before and shared that he feels an unusual uneasiness.PM Narendra Modi remembered Sridevi as a “veteran of the film industry”, while Union Minister Smriti Irani called her a “powerhouse of acting”.Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved ‪#Sridevi‬ . A dark day . RIP"She further shared a line from her popular song 'Ye Lamhe' from film Lamhe. "Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. ‪#RIPSridevi."‬Actor Richa Chadha wrote, "Oh man!The screen is blurry. Gutted! Was so excited after Mom and English Vinglish,that we’d see more of her.Childhood,love,inspiration. Gone too soon... legend. Exceptional talent. ‪#RIPSridevi‬ this loss feels personal."Sushmita Sen, who couldn't contain the grief, shared that she's in shock. "I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying..."Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his grief and wrote, "Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more ‪#RIP‬ ‪#Sridevi‬"Neha Dhupia also expressed her shock on the microblogging site and wrote, "So heartbreaking to hear about ‪#Sridevi‬ ma’am ... we just lost our finest .... gone way too soon...."Here is what others from the film fraternity had to say: