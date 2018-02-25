GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Celebs Recall Their Precious 'Lamhe' With Sridevi; Sadma Co-Star Kamal Haasan Leads Tributes

Several members of the film industry took to Twitter to express their grief over her shocking demise and offered condolences to family and fans.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2018, 2:29 PM IST
Celebs Recall Their Precious 'Lamhe' With Sridevi; Sadma Co-Star Kamal Haasan Leads Tributes
A still from Sridevi and Kamal Haasan-starrer Sadma.
New Delhi/Mumbai: The news of veteran actor Sridevi's death comes as a shock and it'll perhaps take a long time for the fans and the members of film fraternity to come to terms with it.

The actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. The actor had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor after which some of the family members had returned whereas Sridevi and Boney stayed back.

She made her acting debut in 1978 with Solva Sawan and went on to become a household name with Jeetendra-starrer Himmatwaala. She is survived by husband Boney and two daughters- Khushi and Jhanvi; Jhanvi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Dhadak.

Several stars and politicians took to Twitter to express their grief over her shocking demise and offered condolences to family and fans.



Actor Kamal Haasan, Sridevi’s co-star in several movies, said Sadma’s lullaby “haunts him now”.



Another southern superstar, Mohanlal, also condoles Sridevi’s demise on Twitter.



Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Sridevi in several films, took to Twitter a night before and shared that he feels an unusual uneasiness.



PM Narendra Modi remembered Sridevi as a “veteran of the film industry”, while Union Minister Smriti Irani called her a “powerhouse of acting”.









Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and wrote, "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved ‪#Sridevi‬ . A dark day . RIP"

She further shared a line from her popular song 'Ye Lamhe' from film Lamhe. "Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. ‪#RIPSridevi."‬





Actor Richa Chadha wrote, "Oh man!The screen is blurry. Gutted! Was so excited after Mom and English Vinglish,that we’d see more of her.Childhood,love,inspiration. Gone too soon... legend. Exceptional talent. ‪#RIPSridevi‬ this loss feels personal."

Sushmita Sen, who couldn't contain the grief, shared that she's in shock. "I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying..."





Sidharth Malhotra also expressed his grief and wrote, "Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more ‪#RIP‬ ‪#Sridevi‬"

Neha Dhupia also expressed her shock on the microblogging site and wrote, "So heartbreaking to hear about ‪#Sridevi‬ ma’am ... we just lost our finest .... gone way too soon...."





Here is what others from the film fraternity had to say:



























