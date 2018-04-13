English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sridevi Posthumously Awarded Best Actress For Mom At National Film Awards
In the movie directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to avenge her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali.
New Delhi: The late Sridevi was on Friday named the Best Actress posthumously for her role as a vengeful mother in the Hindi film Mom<.
Sridevi died in February in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family members and legions of fans in a state of shock.
In an earlier interview, Sridevi had said she was proud to be a part of a film like Mom, and the reactions it elicited.
She was especially happy that the movie had made parents more conscious about sending their children to parties at farmhouses, and made several girls realise to be careful about the car they sit in to return home late at night.
"People reacted very well and I felt good about it," she had said.
