Sridevi, Rekha Awarded at ANR National Award 2019 for Lasting Impact on Indian Cinema
At the ANR awards, actress Rekha and the late Sridevi were awarded for their contributions to the Indian film industry.
Image: Instagram
Two of the greatest actresses of the film industry were felicitated at the (Akkineni Nageswara Rao) ANR National Award on November 17. The annual award honours those who had created an ever-lasting impact on Indian cinema. The awards were presented by Telugu actor Chiranjeevi.
Actress Rekha and the late Sridevi were awarded for their contributions to the Indian film fraternity. Boney Kapoor, who broke down on stage after accepting the award on behalf of his late wife Sridevi, said, "I'm sure she (Sridevi) would have felt humbled to receive this award and I accept this on her behalf with humility."
Calling it a 'homecoming', Rekha expressed her joy on receiving the award. Remembering Sridevi for her acting skills, "Sridevi is my little sister and an actor par excellence."
In fact, the Umrao Jaan actress revealed her desire to work in Tollywood industry. She went on to add, "To get fluency in the language, I want to do a Telugu film soon. I have to hone my speaking skills akin to how Sridevi used to deliver her dialogues effortlessly."
Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, and two sons, industrialist T. Subbirami Reddy and members from the film industry attended the event.
