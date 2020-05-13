Sridevi Reportedly Named Daughter Janhvi After Co-star Urmila Matondkar's Character in Judaai

Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar starred in the 1997 film Judaai. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film was a success when it released. Sridevi and Boney's first child was also born around the same time, and the couple reportedly got the name Janhvi from the film.

Urmila's name in the film was Janhvi. To celebrate the film's success, they decided to name their girl after the character Janhvi from Judaai, reported Pinkvilla.

While Janhvi was born in 1997, her younger sister Khushi Kapoor was born in 2000. Interestingly, Boney also produced a film by the name of his younger daughter, Khushi, that starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Fardeen Khan. It was released three years after Khushi was born.

Janhvi recently remembered Sridevi on Mother's Day with throwback photos from her childhood with the late actress. The Dhadak actress often says that she misses her mother. She and her sister were extremely close to their mother, who used to escort them to most public events.

On the work front, Janhvi is gearing up for the release of her films Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi Afzana. Both have been delayed due to the lockdown.

In March end, Janhvi penned note on things she has learned after a week of self-isolation. She spoke about remembering her mother from the smell in the dressing room, see his father's love as he sits alone, and all the things that se took for granted in life.





