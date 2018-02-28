GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sridevi To Be Cremated With State Honours In Mumbai

The cremation will take place at 3:30 pm in Vile Parle's Seva Samaj Crematorium.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2018, 2:26 PM IST
Image: News18 Creative
The death of veteran actor Sridevi has left the Indian film industry in deep shock. When the news of her demise broke out, all fans, friends and family members felt a void impossible to be filled by anyone else. The actor, who passed away at the age of 54, will be cremated with state honours, for which the arrangements have been made by the State Government.

Her mortal remains arrived at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, where her industry peers and admirers paid their last respects to the iconic actor. A Mumbai Police band in full dress uniform arrived at the club before the actor's final journey, which will begin any moment now, when her body will be transported to the cremation grounds.




Sridevi, who has worked in films spanning several languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam- apart from Hindi- was a cinebuff's delight and ruled the big screen with her charming smile, perfect comic timing and graceful dance skills. She passed away in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

