Sridevi To Be Flown Back From Dubai Late Tonight; Sonam, Anil Kapoor Spotted At Airport

Sources reported that the body of Sridevi, who passed away from a heart attack in Dubai last night, will be flown back to Mumbai late tonight. According to sources in the consulate, forensic and lab reports are still awaited following which the process of repatriation will begin.The 54-year-old Indian cinema icon had no history of heart trouble and was visiting the emirate to attend the wedding of her nephew, before suffering, and eventually succumbing, to the cardiac episode. She is survived by her husband, film producer Bonney Kapoor, and their two daughters.Bonney Kapoor's brother and niece, actors Anil and Sonam Kapoor, were spotted at Mumbai airport this evening.Take a look: (Image courtesy: Yogen Shah) (Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)(With inputs from IANS)