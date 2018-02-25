English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sridevi To Be Flown Back From Dubai Late Tonight; Sonam, Anil Kapoor Spotted At Airport
Sridevi is survived by her husband, film producer Bonney Kapoor, and their two daughters.
Image: Twitter/ Anil Kapoor
Sources reported that the body of Sridevi, who passed away from a heart attack in Dubai last night, will be flown back to Mumbai late tonight. According to sources in the consulate, forensic and lab reports are still awaited following which the process of repatriation will begin.
The 54-year-old Indian cinema icon had no history of heart trouble and was visiting the emirate to attend the wedding of her nephew, before suffering, and eventually succumbing, to the cardiac episode. She is survived by her husband, film producer Bonney Kapoor, and their two daughters.
Bonney Kapoor's brother and niece, actors Anil and Sonam Kapoor, were spotted at Mumbai airport this evening.
Take a look:
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
(With inputs from IANS)
The 54-year-old Indian cinema icon had no history of heart trouble and was visiting the emirate to attend the wedding of her nephew, before suffering, and eventually succumbing, to the cardiac episode. She is survived by her husband, film producer Bonney Kapoor, and their two daughters.
Bonney Kapoor's brother and niece, actors Anil and Sonam Kapoor, were spotted at Mumbai airport this evening.
Take a look:
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ram Gopal Varma Pens An Open Letter, Says Sridevi Had Been a 'Very Unhappy Woman'
- UEFA Hit France's Samir Nasri With Six-month Doping Ban
- Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look Video at MWC 2018: World’s First FullView Touchscreen Notebook
- Force India to Have New Name Ahead of 2018 Formula 1 Season
- Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back