Sridevi to Dev Anand: Photographer Steve McCurry Shares Unseen Throwback Pics of Bollywood Stars

Renowned American photographer Steve McCurry has shared some golden throwback pictures from the time he captured Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Dev Anand, Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla on his camera.

Anil also re-posted his picture with late actress Sridevi, clicked by Steve, on Twitter from their Laadla (1994) film sets. Anil said in his caption that he did not know at the time that Steve will go on to become such a huge name in the photography business.

"Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist (sic)," read Anil's caption to the post. In the pic Anil can be seen lifting Sridevi in his arms as if to rescue her in the scene. Sridevi is seen doing touch up before the camera rolls.

Anil's intense and heroic looks add more dimension to the photo as he looks ready to shoot. He also holds a rod as a prop in his hand. Check out the picture below:

Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! #SteveMccurry Thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist pic.twitter.com/FepUkZ7RhB — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 28, 2020

In another instance, Dev Anand is seen directing his actors on film sets as he lies with them on the grass. Juhi is seen resting her head on Rishi's shoulders as they do their touch up before the camera rolls. Last one is of megastar Big B, in which he poses for Steve's camera. There's another picture in which a group of men are working on a hand-painted movie poster.

