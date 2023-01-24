Late actress Sridevi and her producer husband Boney Kapoor’s story was a combination of heartbreaks and complicated feelings causing media gossip. Sridevi was accused of being a home breaker for Boney and Mona Shourie Kapoor. This betrayal inflicted a never to be recovered wound on Mona’s heart, who once considered Sridevi her friend. Mona had no reason to be insecure about Sridevi as she used to tie rakhi to Boney. At that time, Sridevi was in a relationship with Mithun Chakraborty. Little did Mona know that by that time, Boney and Sridevi’s affair had started and soon the Mom actress was pregnant with Boney’s child. Mona was devastated to the core. She couldn’t even imagine this betrayal by her husband and friend.

On June 2, 1996, Boney and Sridevi tied the nuptial knot in a simple wedding held at a temple. According to reports, after marriage, Sridevi even ensured that the Wanted producer cut off all ties with Mona and their kids, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. This made the relationship between Sridevi and Mona even more bitter. Mona, who was shattered by this unfortunate event in life, expressed her feelings in an interview with the media portal DNA. Mona said that Boney was 10 years older than her and she was just 19 at the time of marriage. According to her, she had grown up with him. For Mona, the news of Boney falling in love with someone else came as a shock because they were enjoying marital bliss for about 13 years. “There was nothing left in the relationship to give it a chance because Sridevi was already with a child," Mona concluded.

The relationship continued to deteriorate beyond repairs. It was once stated in a story published in Stardust magazine that Sridevi once verbally abused Boney for taking his children Arjun and Anshula out on a picnic. This story was published in 1997. According to the magazine, they learnt about it from a statement provided by a neighbour.

