Sridevi’s Death Anniversary: Best Throwback Pics with Janhvi, Boney and Khushi Kapoor

On this day two years ago Bollywood’s one of the most iconic actresses, Sridevi bid adieu to this world. Her untimely demise shocked the entire industry and left a void in the hearts of family, friends and fans.

Often hailed as India's first female superstar, the Chandni actress was found unconscious in a bathtub filled with water at a hotel in Dubai on February 24, 2018. Her death certificate said that she died due to “accidental drowning”.

Apart from Hindi cinema, Sridevi also worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu films. She won praise and many awards for her performances, including the National Film Award and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2013, the Chaalbaaz actress was conferred with Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour.

As we remember Sridevi on her second death anniversary, here are some family pictures of the iconic actress.

After her demise, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi had shared a throwback photo of her parents. In this pic, the Tohfa actress can be seen giving a peck on her husband Boney Kapoor’s cheek as he smiles for the camera. Sridevi and Boney had tied the knot in 1996.

Jahnvi, on the occasion of mother’s day, had posted this pic on Instagram. In the pic, Janhvi can be seen sitting in her mother’s lap as both smiles.

This picture was clicked during Boney Kapoor’s birthday celebration. The perfect moment was shared with a caption, “Happy Birthday, my strength and my best friend. Love you always”.

