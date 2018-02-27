Sridevi’s Body Brought Home From Dubai, Funeral in Mumbai Today

The body of Sridevi was flown back to Mumbai on Tuesday evening, three days after her sudden death in a Dubai hotel triggered a frenzy of grief and disbelief across the country. A condolence meet will be held on Wednesday morning, followed by the funeral in the afternoon.Family members, including filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and stepson Arjun Kapoor, brought back the mortal remains on a private plane that had been parked at the Dubai airport since Sunday morning after the authorities there ruled out any foul play in her death and completed all formalities.The flight landed here around 9.30 pm. Anil Ambani, wife Tina Ambani and Anil Kapoor were among those at the airport. A sea of people had also gathered to catch a final glimpse of their favourite actress and to pay their respects. Her body was then taken to the Lokhandwala residence of the Kapoors where scores of police personnel and private security men were deployed for crowd management.Sridevi, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, leaves behind her husband Boney Kapoor and their two daughters Jahnvi and Khushi.Ambulance carring mortal remains of Sridevi arrives at her residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)With the uncertainty and speculation finally ending, the family issued a statement thanking "the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother."The 54-year-old film icon was in Dubai to attend a family wedding. At first, it was reported that she had died of cardiac arrest, triggering questions and disbelief. However, the autopsy revealed that she had drowned in the bathtub in her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers hotel.As speculation swirled, the Dubai government's media office said in a series of tweets that the case has been closed. “Dubai Public Prosecution has approved the release of the body of the Indian actress Sridevi to her family following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death," it said."Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed." It did not say why she lost consciousness. The forensic report had said that traces of alcohol were found in her blood.In its statement, Sridevi’s family said her body will be kept at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala near her home for people to pay their last respects from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm before it is taken for cremation. “The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery,” it said, adding that the funeral will take place at 3.30 pm.Industry insiders and friends also visited the family at the home of actor Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor's younger brother. With their father away, Khushi and Jahnvi were at their uncle's Juhu home. "For me it's the most painful thing I have dealt with after my dad's passing away. And her face is coming in front of me again and again," actor Rani Mukherji said.The others who called on the family in their hour of grief include Shah Rukh Khan, and his wife Gauri, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tabu, Rekha and Farah Khan, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.