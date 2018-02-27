Sridevi's Body Brought To Mumbai Home, Funeral Tomorrow

India's beloved superstar Sridevi's body has been brought to her Green Acres residence in Lokhandvala, Andheri. The private jet carrying the mortal remains of the Bollywood icon landed at the Mumbai airport around 9:30 pm. There were 10 individuals on board including Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Reena Marwah and Sandeep Marwah.Sridevi's brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, niece Sonam Kapoor and step-daughter Anshula Kapoor were at the airport to receive the actor's body amid heavy security.The mortal remains of first female superstar of Indian cinema will be kept at the Sports Club Garden in Lokhandvala Complex in the western suburb of Andheri where fans and well wishers can pay their last respects from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm on Wednesday. Sridevi's funeral will be held at 3.30 pm, according to a statement issued by Yash Raj Films communication, on behalf of the Kapoor family.The actor breathed her last in Dubai where she was present to attend a family wedding. The reports suggest "accidental drowning" as the cause of her death. She was 54.