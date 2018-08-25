Sridevi’s Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Stun at Lakme Fashion Week. See Photos, Videos

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:49am PDT

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:51am PDT

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 24, 2018 at 1:01pm PDT

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 24, 2018 at 7:19am PDT

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Aug 24, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

Late actor Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi attended the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 on Friday with their elder half-sister Anshula Kapoor.Janhvi looked ethereal in a pink-and-blue embroidered long skirt-dupatta ensemble as she walked for designer Nachiket Barve.Khushi, meanwhile, looked stunning in Nachiket's sleeveless black-gold top and a straight skirt. She also wore an orange-red halter-neck crop top and a long skirt for designer Arpita Mehta.In the photos and videos that have surfaced on social media, Khushi can be seen having a good time with Anshula. The two cannot seem to stop laughing and talking as they pose for shutterbugs.However, this isn’t Khushi’s first appearance at the mega fashion event. She was in attendance last year with her mother Sridevi.The teen’s elder sister Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Dhadak, said earlier that she based Parthvi — her character in the film — a lot on Khushi as she was closer to her sibling than her. Khushi’s father Boney Kapoor has also revealed that her younger daughter wants to act, much like Sridevi and Janhvi.Actor Karisma Kapoor also sashayed down the ramp on Friday to showcase designer Arpita Mehta’s beautiful black cape-sari.Though Karisma was last seen in Dangerous Ishq in 2012, she is a regular at fashion shows, walking for major labels and designers.​