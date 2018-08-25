GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sridevi’s Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Stun at Lakme Fashion Week. See Photos, Videos

See stunning photos, videos of the Kapoor sisters — Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula — at Lakme Fashion Week 2018.

News18.com

Updated:August 25, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sridevi’s Daughters Janhvi, Khushi Stun at Lakme Fashion Week. See Photos, Videos
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week 2018. (Photo: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor)
Loading...
Late actor Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi attended the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 on Friday with their elder half-sister Anshula Kapoor.

Janhvi looked ethereal in a pink-and-blue embroidered long skirt-dupatta ensemble as she walked for designer Nachiket Barve.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



Khushi, meanwhile, looked stunning in Nachiket's sleeveless black-gold top and a straight skirt. She also wore an orange-red halter-neck crop top and a long skirt for designer Arpita Mehta.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



In the photos and videos that have surfaced on social media, Khushi can be seen having a good time with Anshula. The two cannot seem to stop laughing and talking as they pose for shutterbugs.

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



However, this isn’t Khushi’s first appearance at the mega fashion event. She was in attendance last year with her mother Sridevi.

The teen’s elder sister Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut this year with Dhadak, said earlier that she based Parthvi — her character in the film — a lot on Khushi as she was closer to her sibling than her. Khushi’s father Boney Kapoor has also revealed that her younger daughter wants to act, much like Sridevi and Janhvi.

Actor Karisma Kapoor also sashayed down the ramp on Friday to showcase designer Arpita Mehta’s beautiful black cape-sari.

Though Karisma was last seen in Dangerous Ishq in 2012, she is a regular at fashion shows, walking for major labels and designers.​

#karismakapoor snapped at @lakmefashionwk for @arpitamehtaofficial @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on



Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...