Sridevi's Death: Indian Consulate in Dubai Working Towards Getting Body Released

According to sources in the consulate, forensic and lab reports are still awaited following which the process of repatriation will begin.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2018, 5:24 PM IST
The actor passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai on Saturday (News18)
Indian embassy officials in Dubai are working closely with the local authorities to ensure that the mortal remains of Bollywood icon Sridevi, who passed away here last night, is taken to Mumbai today. It is, however, unclear when the transfer will take place as local procedures need to be completed before the body is repatriated.

According to sources in the consulate, forensic and lab reports are still awaited following which the process of repatriation will begin. "Since this was declared a natural death, post-mortem is unlikely to be carried out," another source added.

Consulate officials said the actors body is currently at the police headquarters morgue in Al Qusais and a consulate employee is with the family. They are trying to help expedite the procedures for repatriation. The Consul General of India in Dubai, said, "We are working with the Dubai Police to expedite the procedure to repatriate her (Sridevi) body to India."

