Sridevi's Death: Kapoor Family Handed Clearance Letter, Body to Be Brought Back Post Embalming Process

The public prosecutor's office has ordered to release the body of veteran actor Sridevi. The Kapoor family has been handed the letter of clearance and the process of embalming is to begin shortly. The process may take upto 2-4 hours post which her body can to be released for repatriation to India.Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor had given a statement to the Dubai Police on the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. Kapoor reportedly discovered Sridevi unconscious in the bathtub filled with water in the hotel. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.Boney's son and actor Arjun landed in Dubai today to be with his father at the hotel while the formalities are being wrapped up and to oversee the return journey, said an official statement from the family in Mumbai.The Dubai Police on Monday said that Sridevi drowned in her bathtub after she lost consciousness. However, a forensic report circulated through various media outlets used the term "accidental drowning" as the cause of her death.The 54-year-old actor, known as Indian cinema's first woman superstar, passed away in her hotel room in the Jumeirah Emirates Towers late on Saturday, leaving fans, family and friends shocked.The Dubai Police added that it had transferred the case to the Dubai Public Prosecution which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases. "Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, Dubai police headquarters today stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," it said.Dubai-based Gulf News said in a report that the actor was under the influence of alcohol. She fell into the bathtub and drowned, it added.The news of her death first reported at around 3 a.m. IST on Sunday, sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star, who was present at a family wedding in Dubai last week, could suddenly breathe her last.