Sridevi Death: Dubai Public Prosecutor Report to End Suspense on Second Autopsy

Sridevi's body is expected to be released for repatriation to India once the public prosecutor's office in Dubai issues its report. According to Khaleej Times, the report could be read any minute now and if no foul play is suspected the body of the veteran actor will be released in 2-3 hours.However, the public prosecutor can ask for a second autopsy report if he feels the cause of death is unnatural. A meeting is currently underway in Dubai police station. Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor's son and actor Arjun Kapoor has left for Dubai to be with his father.It is not clear what caused Sridevi, 54, to lose consciousness, and whether the initial report of her death due to cardiac arrest still holds. Her death, which was first reported at around 3 am on Sunday in India, sent shock-waves across the country with those who knew her at a loss to explain how she could have suffered cardiac arrest at such a young age.Later reports of “accidental drowning” deepened the mystery surrounding her death. The family has not commented beyond their initial statement on Sunday to announce the death and has requested the media to not contact them as they deal with the tragedy. Sridevi is survived by her husband, producer Boney Kapoor and daughters Khushi and Janhvi.Gulf News also attached a copy of the UAE government's forensic report on its Twitter handle. The report, citing accidental drowning as the cause of death, has a stamp of the "Ministry of Health UAE" and the director of preventive medicine, Dubai, Dr Sami Wadie. The autopsy report mentions the actor's full name, "Sreedevi Boney Kapoor Ayyappan", her passport number, date of the incident (February 24, 2018) and cause of death. "The investigation is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident as the forensic report only says that she drowned," Gulf News quoted an official as saying.Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Her husband had flown back to Mumbai with their younger daughter Khushi, but he had returned to Dubai to surprise her, according to Khaleej Times. He was reportedly in the room when Sridevi went to the bathroom to get ready for a dinner, according to Khaleej Times. It said Kapoor discovered her unconscious in the bathtub filled with water. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.Meanwhile, in Mumbai, many Bollywood celebrities visited the home of actor Anil Kapoor, the brother of Boney Kapoor. Sridevi's two daughters, Khushi and upcoming actor Jahnvi are staying at the house.