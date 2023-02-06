Sridevi's English Vinglish to Release in China on Occasion of Her 5th Death Anniversary

Back in 2018, Sridevi’s untimely and sudden demise came as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. The actress passed away in Dubai due to accidental drowning. While her last film Mom turned out to be a huge success, it was her comeback film English Vinglish which was successful in creating an everlasting impact on the audience. To commemorate her fifth death anniversary, English Vinglish will be releasing in theatres in the Chinese mainland.

Helmed by Gauri Shinde, the Hindi family comedy-drama marked Sridevi’s return to the silver screen after a 15-year-long hiatus. The film also went on to become India’s official entry to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category for 2012. According to distributer Eros International, the 2012 movie will release in 6,000 screens across mainland China.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter, ‘ENGLISH VINGLISH’ TO RELEASE IN CHINA… #EnglishVinglish [2012] - which marked #Sridevi’s return to the big screen after a 15-year hiatus - to release in #China on 24 Feb 2023… OFFICIAL POSTERS…”.

‘ENGLISH VINGLISH’ TO RELEASE IN CHINA… #EnglishVinglish [2012] - which marked #Sridevi's return to the big screen after a 15-year hiatus - to release in #China on 24 Feb 2023… OFFICIAL POSTERS… pic.twitter.com/7ycgVtoeZC— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 6, 2023

Kumar Ahuja, COO, Eros International, said in a statement to PTI, “Indian films have gradually gained a foothold in the competitive Chinese movie market, the second biggest in the world. We have seen a rising demand for Indian films in China Mainland, especially the ones which are culturally driven. We are excited for the audience in China to marvel at this masterpiece showcasing one of the most memorable performances by the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi."

On her third death anniversary, Gauri had earlier opened up about her first meeting with Sridevi. In a conversation with ETimes, she shared, “I’ll never forget my first meeting with Sridevi. It was more like a blind date for both of us because we were meeting for the first time. She didn’t know much about me, other than that I was Balki’s wife. I call it a blind date because we really fell in love with each other”.

When asked if she was planning to work with the late actress again, she shared, “She set the bar really high-not just performance-wise but also for an actor-director relationship. After working with her once, I was so spoiled, I couldn’t accept anything less. I don’t think I can work with someone I’m not very comfortable with, no matter how great or popular they are. I obviously wanted to work with her again and would have made a film with her now, and maybe every year."

