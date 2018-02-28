English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sridevi's Family Shares Heartfelt Letter, Asks Fans to Help Khushi, Jhanvi Remember Their Mother Fondly
Rhea took to her Instagram account to thank Sridevi's colleagues and fans for showering their love and prayers and asked them to do the same for her two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi. The letter was further reposted by Anil and Sonam Kapoor.
Image: News18 Creatives/ Instagram (Rhea Kapoor)
Hours after the cremation of veteran actor Sridevi, her niece and daughter of Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, shared a message on behalf of the entire family. Rhea took to her Instagram account to thank Sridevi's colleagues and fans for showering love and prayers and asked them to do the same for her two daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi. The letter was further reposted by Anil and Sonam Kapoor.
Credit: @Rhea Kapoor
"This outpouring of love is the memory we would like Khushi and Jhanvi to have of their mother... a woman who was unquestionable loved by all. Let us all who loved Sri, envelope her two little ones, her life as she often called them, with as much or more love than we gave Sri so that they can live their lives ahead with a little less ache in their hearts." the letter said.
Rhea also asked the media to respect the family's privacy and allow them space to grieve. The death of veteran actor Sridevi sent shock waves across the nation and fans, family members and the entire film fraternity mourned the loss of their beloved. The actor, who was 54, passed away in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.
Sridevi was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai. The actor, who was conferred with Padma Shri in 2013, was draped in the national tricolor and was accorded with a gun salute and elaborate arrangements made by the Maharashtra Government. The actor's mortal remains were draped in a red kanjivaram sari with a bindi on her forehead.
Credit: @Rhea Kapoor
